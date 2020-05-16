Students at the Devereux Glenholme School in Washington are making masks to help those on campus remain safe during the coronavirus pandemic. A target of 300 masks has been set. Glenholme is a coed therapeutic residential school for students 8-21 with social, emotional and learning challenges. Above is student Chloe B. To help with the effort, email CDELANEY@devereux.org.
