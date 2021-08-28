Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms LINDSAY WHITEHURST and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 9:39 a.m.
1 of12 FILE- In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Carol Basilio, right, hugs her daughter Giovanna outside of iPrep Academy on the first day of school, in Miami. A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Students at Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., wear face masks during a Miami Heat event, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Miami-Dade schools, the nation’s fourth-largest district with 340,000 students, began classes Monday with a strict mask mandate. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, center, and staff leave Highland Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Cheshire, Conn., as protestors follow them to their vehicle after a roundtable with education stakeholders and public health officials discussing the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The discussion focused on ways to maintain safe, in-person instruction for students and faculty. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP) Dave Zajac/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Carroll Independent School District parents protest for a mask mandate before the school board meeting Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, outside of the school administration building in Southlake, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Anti-mask and anti-vaccine protesters attend a roundtable where education stakeholders and public health officials gathered to discuss the start of the 2021-2022 school year with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at Highland Elementary School in Cheshire, Conn., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The discussion focused on ways to maintain safe, in-person instruction for students and faculty. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP) Dave Zajac/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo, students sit separated by plastic dividers during lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning. Education officials overseeing more than $1.1 billion in federal pandemic aid for Kansas schools say districts are spending much of the money to meet the mental health needs of students and staff. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, student Winston Wallace, 9, raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara Coleman Senior High School on the first day of school in Miami Lakes, Fla. A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WASHINGTON (AP) — The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms.
In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders in the name of keeping kids safe.
Written By
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and COLLEEN LONG