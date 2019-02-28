Maryland woman dies in West Virginia kayaking accident

DRYFORK, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a Maryland woman who died in a kayaking accident in northern West Virginia.

News outlets report the accident occurred Sunday on Red Creek in Tucker County when the woman's kayak hit a partially submerged tree and turned over. Her body was recovered downstream.

The Division of Natural Resources identified her as 56-year-old Nancy Kell of Hagerstown, Maryland.