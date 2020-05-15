Maryland to begin gradual reopening of some retail, services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland businesses prepared for a gradual reopening of some retail and personal services Friday as a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan about six weeks ago in response to the coronavirus was set to end in the late afternoon, though the governor left flexibility for counties to decide how much they want to reopen.

At 5 p.m., the state will move from a stay-at-home order to what the governor is calling a “safer-at-home health advisory.” Under the advisory, residents are still being urged to stay home, especially older residents who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In a diverse state with urban Baltimore, large suburbs outside the nation’s capital and less-populated rural areas, a majority of the state’s residents live in jurisdictions where local officials are either keeping the stay-at-home order in place or implementing a more limited reopening.

Maryland’s two largest jurisdictions with the highest number of cases, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, were keeping the stay-at-home order in place. Prince George’s has had 10,791 confirmed cases of the virus — more than a quarter of Maryland’s nearly 37,000 cases. Montgomery, the state's most populous county with more than 1 million residents, has had 7,759 cases.

Baltimore, the state’s largest city which has had about 3,600 cases, also was keeping the stay-at-home order in place.

Howard County is one of the state's jurisdictions that is not easing restrictions as much as under the governor's stage one rules. For example, retail businesses may open for curbside pickup or delivery only in Howard County.

“While Howard County is certainly not ready to fully reopen under the governor's phase one, we are pleased to take these steps to begin safely reopening our economy,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Friday in a conference call.

Under the governor's stage one reopening, some retail stores may reopen at up to 50% capacity. That includes businesses like clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes art galleries and bookstores. Florists, furniture stores, jewelers and sporting goods stores also were among the businesses that could reopen.

Manufacturing may resume operations in a manner that protects the health employees, with guidelines encouraging multiple shifts, under the governor's stage one reopening. Churches and houses of worship can begin holding religious services at up to 50% capacity with outdoor services strongly encouraged. Barber shops and hair salons can reopen with up to 50% capacity by appointment only.

Maryland reported that there have been 36,986 confirmed cases of the virus in the state as of Friday. The state reported a total of 1,792 confirmed virus deaths, 44 more than reported Thursday morning. The state has had 145,840 negative test results, 3,289 more than Thursday. Maryland had 1,496 people hospitalized with the virus. That's 42 fewer than Thursday.

