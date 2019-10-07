Maryland state legislator resigns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates says a House member has resigned, saying lawmakers can't sacrifice the public trust for "personal gain."

House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced Monday that Del. Tawanna Gaines resigned late last week. Jones says she accepted the Prince George's County Democrat's resignation on Friday.

A phone call to Gaines' office was not immediately returned.

In a statement, the speaker did not elaborate in detail about the reason for Gaines' resignation. However, Jones says elected officials have an obligation to uphold the public trust, both in office and in campaigns.

Jones says that trust can't be sacrificed for personal gain "for ourselves or our family members."

Gaines was the vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee.