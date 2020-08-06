Maryland police officer charged with sexual assault

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

Prince George’s County Cpl. Brian Newcomer was arrested Sunday on multiple charges for the alleged assault, Maryland State Police said in a news release. Authorities said the victim told officers the assault happened on July 30 in Prince George’s County.

Newcomer, 36, joined the police force in 2013 and works with the department’s Bureau of Investigation, the Prince George’s County police department said in a news release.

He has been suspended without pay, and the department’s Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into his actions, said Prince George’s County Police Interim Chief Hector Velez.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy also announced Wednesday the officer would not be granted bond, WJLA-TV reported.

Newcomer faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree rape and three counts of second degree assault. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.