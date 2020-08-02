Maryland man who fired shots during barricade in custody

A Maryland man who barricaded himself in a home and fired gunshots at officers who were responding to a reported assault was safely taken into custody early Sunday, the Charles County sheriff's office said.

Lavon Dwayne Chisley was apprehended at about 4:30 a.m. after a 12-hour barricade at his home in Bryans Road, Maryland.

Negotiators established communication with Chisely, but he was not cooperative, authorities said. During the barricade, Chisley fired several rounds from a gun while he was in his bedroom, but no one was injured, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say he was safely taken into custody and faces assault, felon in possession of firearms and other related charges. Detectives found five firearms and ammunition in Chisley's bedroom, the sheriff's office said.

Chisley showed signs of a drug overdose, and medics provided first aid, authorities said. He was transported to a hospital for observation.