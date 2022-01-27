Maryland lawmakers OK new map for 188 General Assembly seats

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly approved new boundaries for its 188 seats on Thursday, choosing a map supported by Democrats who control the legislature instead of a separate proposal backed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
The 95-42 vote by the Maryland House came in a redistricting year that was politically unusual in a heavily Democratic state, with a rare two-term Republican governor in office during the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative districts based on the U.S. Census.