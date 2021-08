ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Members of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford both tested negative, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

Spokesman Mike Ricci said four members of the governor’s staff tested positive, The Washington Post reported. All members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated, Ricci noted. The Daily Record first reported the news of the positive tests among Hogan’s staff.