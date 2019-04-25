Maryland black caucus weighs in on race for House speaker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The head of Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus is criticizing the state Democratic Party chair for what he described as "bullying" tactics that potentially could interfere with electing the state's first black House speaker.

Del. Darryl Barnes responded in a letter Thursday to Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who chairs the party.

Cummings wrote Wednesday it would be "unacceptable" for a candidate to become speaker by failing to win a majority of support from 98 House Democrats, while winning a majority of overall votes to become speaker with support from all 42 Republicans.

Barnes says it's "distressing" Cummings spoke against "being bold enough to do something different to get historic results."

A special session is set for next week to choose a new speaker after the death of Michael Busch.