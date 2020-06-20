Marvelwood to offer free summer courses

Marvelwood School in Kent has announced weeklong summer session courses in a variety of academic and non-academic subjects.

Among the offerings will be Introduction to Economics, History of Space, College Essay Writing Workshop and Theatre Production.

All classes are free of charge and open to any student entering grades 9 to 12 in September.

Recent high school graduates from 2020 may also enroll.

All classes are online except gardening, which will be held on campus in the Marvelwood Garden ,with all CDC and State of Connecticut best practices for health and safety in place.

All courses will be taught by Marvelwood faculty members with two exceptions, History of Baseball, which will be taught by local baseball hero Willy Yahn, who played baseball for HVRHS and UConn, and is currently a third baseman for the Bowie Baysox, a AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles organization;

Dr. Elizabeth Radday of EdAdvance in Litchfield will offer Personal Interest Project, a mini Capstone class, which will run the full six weeks with students scheduling individual meeting times with Dr. Radday.

The six-week series will begin June 29.

For more information and registration, visit www.marvelwood.org/summer.