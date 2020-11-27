Marvelwood term ends COVID free

Marvelwood School has finished the 10-week fall term COVID-free.

Under the guidance of DOCS Urgent Care in New Milford, Torrington Area Health District and the State Department of Health, protocols were established and followed, including weekly testing.

Head of School Blythe Everett credits much of the success of the first term to the meticulous planning of the school’s COVID preparedness team and the willing compliance of students and employees alike.

“Simply put, we wanted to be together on campus,” said Everett. “Being able to learn in person instead of online, being able to see friends and enjoy spending time with each other provided significant motivation for all of us to do what we needed to do to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

The Marvelwood Compact, signed by all students, parents, faculty and staff, laid out clear expectations for all members of the community, calling on them to understand and embrace the responsibility each person has for their own health and the safety of others.

In this spirit, these rules and guidelines remain in place as the school breaks for the holidays and students return home for Thanksgiving.

In December, students and faculty will reconvene online for IDEAS, a new winter program focusing on issues of inclusion and diversity.

Students will return to campus for in-person instruction in mid-January.