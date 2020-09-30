Marvelwood student named a scholar

Marvelwood School in Kent has announced student Madeleine Paddock of Lakeville has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the School and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by Head of School Blythe Everett to the senior.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/ National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT, NMSQT).

Throughout her time at Marvelwood, Maddie has demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence.

In 2019, she earned the highest score among Marvelwood students for the American Math Challenge 10.

As a junior, Maddie worked with Lilly '21 in creating, "The Day I Met a Purple Martin", an informative and inspirational book for children and bird lovers of all ages.

She has earned many awards and recognitions at the school’s annual Prize Day, including Excellence in 10th Grade Honors World History, Excellence in 10th Grade Math, Excellence in Spanish 2, Excellence in 11th Grade Science, and Honor Roll Recognition. Maddie is a true renaissance student, incorporating her many areas of talent and interest, including nature, community outreach and art.