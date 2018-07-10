Marvelwood names interim head of school

The Board of Trustees of The Marvelwood School has announced the appointment of Blythe Everett P’14, ’16 as Interim Head of School.

A graduate of Trinity College and the University of Pennsylvania, Everett has been a longterm key member of the senior administrative team at Marvelwood.

Everett succeeds Arthur F. Goodearl Jr., who served as Marvelwood’s sixth head of school for seven years.

For the next few months, Goodearl will continue to oversee several projects, including the renovation of the dormitories and science lab and the replacement of the performing arts center roof.

On Sept. 1, he and his wife, Mary, who served as assistant librarian, will fully retire from the school.

In her 28 years at Marvelwood, Everett served as assistant head of school, dean of faculty, dean of students, director of residential life, director of studies, English department chair and summer school director.

She coached softball, coordinated the recreational skiing program, was the faculty advisor to the literary magazine, and participated in the theater program, both directing and acting.

Everett served as co-coordinator and lead author of the school’s 2018 and 2007 NEASC Self-Study projects.

In 2008, Everett received a commendation from the Board of Trustees for her work on the re-accreditation and was awarded the Anita Brean Cup for Longtime Dedication to the School, and she has been named Female Faculty Member of the Year four times.

Most recently, she has served as the senior dean for academics and curricular development and world languages department chair.

Outside of school, Everett enjoys acting in community theatre and is an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

She and her husband, Mike, also a veteran faculty member at the school, have two children, Sam, class of 2014, and Maggie, class of 2016.