Marvelwood films earn festival awards

Marvelwood School in Kent has announced two Marvelwood Film Studies productions recently won awards at the Skills21 Film Fest held at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. Above, Kyrie Mbonu and Owen Tacy of the class of 2020 accept the awards at the film fest.

“The Great Die Off: The Disappearance of Pollinators” won for Best Documentary and “Eggshells” won for Best Cinematography.

“The Great Die Off: The Disappearance of Pollinators” was produced as part of a collaboration between The Marvelwood School and The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area.

“Eggshells” was produced for the 84-Hour Film Challenge sponsored by EdAdvance and Skills21.

Participating teams had 84 hours to prep, shoot, and edit a short film incorporating specific criteria.

Films were judged by a panel of industry professionals and college faculty, and the most exceptional were chosen to be showcased at the Skills21 Film Fest.