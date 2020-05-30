Marvelwood announces academy partnership

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced a partnership with Mount Snow Academy.

The partnership will provide an opportunity for student-athletes looking to cultivate their passion for skiing or snowboarding while maintaining a consistent academic program.

Students enrolled in the Pterodactyl Session spend the fall and spring terms at Marvelwood and the winter term at Mount Snow Academy (MSA) in Vermont, with MSA instructors following the Marvelwood curriculum and maintaining close communication with Marvelwood teachers.

At MSA, Pterodactyl Session student-athletes will participate in small-group training programs in alpine, free skiing, and snowboarding.

With access to world-class training facilities, elite coaching, and a highly individualized learning environment designed to accommodate training and competition schedules, participants will benefit from a program that is completely customized to each student-athlete.

For more information, contact the Office of Admission at admission@marvelwood.org or 860-927-0047, ext. 1005.