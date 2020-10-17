Marvelwood accepting scholarship applications

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced the second annual town scholarship, which is available to a new rising freshman or sophomore day student.

The recipient of the prestigious merit-based award will receive a full scholarship to attend Marvelwood, excluding fees associated with other programs such as learning support or equestrian. The award is renewable annually.

Recipients are expected to demonstrate good citizenship and solid academic progress throughout their Marvelwood careers.

The scholarship award recipient will be selected based on his or her potential to contribute to and benefit from the Marvelwood experience.

In addition to the regular admission requirements, applicants must submit a personal essay and a supplemental letter of recommendation that speaks to character.

“Day students bring their own particular vitality, talents, and diversity to our school,” said Head of School Blythe Everett.

“At Marvelwood, there is little difference between a day student’s experience and the life of a boarding student,” he said. “Day students are assigned a dorm room and are encouraged to participate in all facets of residential and extracurricular programming, and can be elected to positions of leadership on campus.”

“We are thrilled to be able to offer young adults from the local area the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work they have devoted to their academic and personal growth, and to benefit from a full scholarship to join and contribute to our vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive school community,” Everett said.

The recipient of our first town scholarship was Wyatt Lee of Kent, a graduate of Washington Montessori. In his first month of school, Wyatt was selected to the newly formed DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) Board, and elected to the Student Government as a freshman class representative.

The Marvelwood Town Scholarship application deadline is Feb. 1, 2021. Applicants do not need to reside in the town of Kent to be considered day students.

For more information, visit www.Marvelwood.org or contact the Office of Admission at 860-927-0047, ext. 1011.