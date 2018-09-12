Marvelwood School opens renovations to the public

Laurie Doss, right, Science department Chair, talks with Caitlin Lynch, Assistant Head of School and Director of Communications, and Marissa Hansen, first year biology teacher, left, in a renovated science lab at Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Laurie Doss, right, Science department Chair, talks with Caitlin Lynch, Assistant Head of School and Director of Communications, and Marissa Hansen, first year biology teacher, left, in a renovated science lab ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, Kent, just finished a multi-million dollar renovation. Marvelwood School, Kent, just finished a multi-million dollar renovation. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A common room in the Summit dorm has a new fire place and “50’s modern” furniture. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A common room in the Summit dorm has a new fire place and “50’s modern” ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Window boxes, paid for by the parents association, have been installed on the dorms at Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Window boxes, paid for by the parents association, have been installed on the dorms at Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. New water fountains replace bottled water dispensers. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. New water fountains replace bottled water dispensers. Thursday, September 6, 2018, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Michael Gabriel-Deveau, Marvelwood School facilities Manager and renovation project co-ordinator, stands in a newly renovated staircase in the Summit dorm building. Michael Gabriel-Deveau, Marvelwood School facilities Manager and renovation project co-ordinator, stands in a newly renovated staircase in the Summit dorm building. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A new laundry area in the Summit dorm building.Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A new laundry area in the Summit dorm building.Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A four student dorm room in the Summit building. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A four student dorm room in the Summit building. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

The view from a patio in the Lake dorm building at Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less The view from a patio in the Lake dorm building at Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Lake dorm building of Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. The Lake dorm building of Marvelwood School, in Kent. The school just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A common room in the Summit dorm has a new fire place and "50's modern" furniture. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. less Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. A common room in the Summit dorm has a new fire place and "50's modern" furniture. ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. Marvelwood School, in Kent, just completed a multi-million dollar renovation on the science labs, dorms and student commons. Thursday, September 6, 2018, Kent, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media





















Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Marvelwood School opens renovations to the public 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

KENT — The buildings at the top of Skiff Mountain were largely untouched for 50 years, even after Marvelwood School moved in about 20 years ago.

But that changed this summer with the completion of a $2 million project that completely renovated the dorms, several common rooms and a science lab. Members of the public can see the work at an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s been a long time since we had any construction tape up here,” said Assistant Head of School Caitlin Lynch.

Marvelwood has 140 students. Of these, 20 are day students, although all students get a dorm room.

“That helps build a sense of community,” said Michael Gabriel Deveau, the project manager.

The project made the buildings more modern, brighter and ecofriendly. It was paid for with a loan that was incorporated into the school’s mortgage.

“This whole campaign for the students is going to change the lives of our students because this is their home away from home,” he said.

The environmentally friendly renovations in the dorms included adding electric hand dryers in the bathrooms, water fountains to replace plastic bottles and energy-efficient laundry facilities. LED lighting was installed with the new electrical systems, which are expected to save about 40 percent in electricity. The school plans to look at solar power soon.

“It’s all about the carbon footprint and being ecofriendly going forward,” Deveau said.

The dormitories also had new ceilings, doors and carpets added. The two larger common rooms, which have balconies that overlook the fields and lake, changed the fireplaces by adding a new stone around the old red brick to add a cozier, modern feel. The smaller common rooms have special lights added into the wall that can be changed to any color. Privacy stalls were added in the remodeled bathrooms.

Each dorm has its own color scheme that plays off of the school’s colors of blue and white.

Kitchenettes were put in, and all of the fire exits and codes were updated.

The landscaping was redone, and flower boxes, donated by the parents group, were added.

The project included adding an imaging and innovation lab off the renovated science lab, which allows for more tools to expand its offerings for science, technology and the arts. These include a 3-D printer, laser engraver, a weather station, photography tools, drones and a bio-acoustical program, which the school is using to identify bird species.

“It’s designed to be more modern,” said Laurie Doss, the science department chairwoman.

The science lab renovation allows for more collaboration with tables that allow for different configurations.

Marvelwood was founded in 1956. It started in the village of Cornwall, using homes as dorms and classrooms and a barn as the dining hall.

“It was a really cool atmosphere, but we quickly outgrew it,” Lynch said,

In 1995, the school moved to its current campus, which was built by Kent School to house the female students when it went coed. Kent School left the space, and decided to build another dormitory for the female students to eliminate the need for busing the girls to their classes on the main campus at the base of the hill.

The campus sat vacant for about eight years before Marvelwood moved in and spruced it up.

Lynch remembers what the campus looked like when they first moved in, describing it as a “dilapidated ghost town.” She said they did some work, but not the full renovation that has been done now.

“To do everything at once was such a gift,” she said, adding the next project will be renovating the performing arts center.

kkoerting@newstimes.com; 203-731-3345