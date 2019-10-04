Martin to discuss gardens and senses

The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will present “Boot Camp for the Senses,” a lecture with Tovah Martin Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 5 Main St. South.

Martin, whose book “The Garden in Every Sense and Season,” will discuss how to fully experience a garden.

Admission is $10. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 860-355-0167.