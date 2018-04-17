Marshall named new director at Kent library

The Kent Memorial Library has announced that Sarah Marshall has been appointed as its new director.

She assumed the duties of her new position April 2.

Marshall has been a director of children’s services for over 11 years in Kent. She combines that experience with 13 years working as a teacher-administrator in private schools.

“I am looking forward to leading the library as we work to fulfill our mission in Kent,” she said. “The Junior Room is in good hands and its exceptional programs and collection will continue.”

“My focus will shift towards the organization on a whole. I hope to use my extensive connections/relationships as a 23-year resident of Kent to strengthen our ties to the town,” she said.

The library formed a search committee earlier this year when Donna Miller, previous director, announced her retirement.

The committee was led by Sharon Hartwick.

“I am delighted that Sarah will be the new Library Director,” said former director Donna Miller of the new hire.

“She is smart, energetic, tech-savvy and organized,” she said. “She has been a member of the community for many years and has worked at the library as director of children’s services for 11 years. She knows the community and is well-liked by all. I know she will be a terrific leader of the Kent Library and in the community in general.”