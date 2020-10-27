Married:Lauren Beatty,Matt Morelli

The Sherman Volunteer Fire Department has announced the Oct. 10, 2020, marriage of two members, Lauren Beatty and Matt Morelli.

The bride is the daughter of Allen and Sara Beatty of Sherman. The groom is the son of Ronald and Sylvia Morelli of Danbury.

The couple met at the firehouse. They are lifelong residents of Sherman and are longtime members of the department.

The bride graduated from New Milford High School and from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H., with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She works as a registered nurse.

The groom graduated from Shepaug Valley High School and works as a licensed plumber in his family’s business, Romeo Morelli and Sons.

Both are certified firefighters, as well as licensed EMTs. She is the EMS lieutenant.