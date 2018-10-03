Married:Andrew Porter,Jennifer O’Brien

Andrew Porter and Jennifer O’Brien Andrew Porter and Jennifer O’Brien Photo: Courtesy Of Robert Porter Photo: Courtesy Of Robert Porter Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Married:Andrew Porter,Jennifer O’Brien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Andrew Porter and Jennifer O’Brien were married July 21, 2018, at Assumption Church in Morristown, N.J.

A reception followed at Brooklake Country Club.

The bride is the daughter of John and Joan O’Brien of Morristown. The groom is the son of Robert Porter and Ellen Porter. He is also the grandson of the late Elizabeth “Libby” Porter and Leighton Porter of New Milford, and the great-grandson of the late Helen and Charles Knowles, all of New Milford.

Andrew Porter is an associate lawyer with the Wall Street law firm of Milbank, Tweed, and Jennifer Porter is a junior executive with American Express.