Marquette eyes development of major lakeshore parcel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The largest city in the Upper Peninsula is taking steps to develop a 32-acre (13-hectare) former industrial site along Lake Superior.

Marquette years ago acquired the Cliffs-Dow property for a dollar. The Mining Journal reports that city commissioners voted Monday to negotiate a sale with a local developer, Veridea Group.

Veridea has proposed up to 500 residences serving a range of income levels as well as green space, but it's not the final plan. State regulators likely will get involved because of past contamination.

Mayor Fred Stonehouse says Marquette's tax base would benefit from development of the property. He says 55% of the city is non-taxable. Marquette is the home of Northern Michigan University.

