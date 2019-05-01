Marking the moment: New photos for Princess Charlotte's 4th

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife Kate have released three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday on Thursday.

Kensington Palace says the photos were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in April at Kensington Palace in London and at the family's country home in Norfolk.

Charlotte is the royal couple's middle child between five-year-old Prince George and one-year-old Prince Louis.

She is fourth in the line of succession for the British throne, after her grandfather, Prince Charles, her father William and her brother George.