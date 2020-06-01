Markey, Kennedy to face off in Democratic primary debate

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, are preparing to face off for a televised debate Monday.

The 7 p.m. debate had originally been scheduled for March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race pits two well-known Democratic politicians against each other, with Kennedy hoping to unseat the incumbent Markey.

Markey, 73, has served in Congress for decades — first in the House and later in the Senate. The 39-year-old Kennedy, who currently represents the state’s 4th Congressional District stretching southward from the greater Boston area, is a member of the state’s most storied political family.

Kennedy is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who was attorney general in his brother John F. Kennedy’s White House before being elected to the U.S. Senate representing New York. His father represented Massachusetts in the U.S. House.

While the two agreed on many issues, Kennedy has argued he is better positioned than Markey to fight for those issues in Congress now. Markey has pointed to his long legislative record and his support for a Green New Deal resolution he introduced with New York Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kennedy has said he also supports the Green New Deal.

Despite the typically high-profile nature of a U.S. Senate race — particularly a primary fight involving two Democrats in Massachusetts — the Markey and Kennedy battle has struggled to gain attention with voters.

It was first overshadowed in part by the impeachment debate and the Democratic presidential primaries and later by the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the way the two candidates have campaigned.

With campaign rallies and face-to-face meetings with voters no longer an option, the two have relied on virtual town halls and online appeals.

Kennedy had been edging out Markey in the race to stockpile campaign funds ahead of the primary.

As of the end of March, Kennedy reported more than $6.2 million in cash on hand in his campaign account. That’s compared with $4.4 million for Markey.

The primary is Sept. 1.

Kevin O’Connor, an attorney, and Shiva Ayyadurai, who ran as an independent in the 2018 Senate race, are vying for the Republican nomination.