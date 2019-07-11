Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and communications companies.

Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.7% early Thursday and AT&T rose 0.6%.

Delta Air Lines rose 0.6% after reporting that its second-quarter profit jumped 39%, beating Wall Street's forecasts.

European and Asian markets were also broadly higher.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 64 points, or 0.2%, to 26,917. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,214.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.08%.