Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, but Boeing sinks Dow

The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the opening bell, Monday, March 11, 2019. Boeing shares were predicted to fall at the open on Wall Street after the crash Sunday of a 737 Max 8 plane in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people aboard. Photo: Richard Drew, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, although a sharp drop in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Boeing fell 12 percent after the second deadly crash in six months involving one of its new 737 Max planes.

Otherwise, stocks were off to upbeat start Monday following the worst week since January for the S&P 500. Stocks were helped by a U.S. government report showing retail sales rose slightly in January.

Technology and bank stocks led the market gainers. Facebook rose 2.3 percent and Morgan Stanley rose 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 13.4 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,756.

The Dow lost 164 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,2872. The Nasdaq rose 55 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,463.