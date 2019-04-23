Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher as earnings roll in

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 23. FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 23. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher as earnings roll in 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as company earnings reporting season gets into full swing.

Toymaker Hasbro jumped 14% in early trading Tuesday and Twitter rose 11.8% after both companies reported impressive results. Coca-Cola also rose 1.4%.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin rose 4.5% and appliance maker Whirlpool climbed 3%.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,913.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 26,537. The Nasdaq added 29 points, or 0.4%, to 8,045.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.57%.