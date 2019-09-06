Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, turn mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are giving up an early gain and turning mixed in early trading as traders looked over a mixed report on the job market last month.

Safe-play stocks like consumer products makers and utilities were among the gainers early Friday, a sign that investors are remaining cautious. Philip Morris International rose 0.9%

Higher-risk sectors like technology turned lower after several days of gains. Microsoft gave back 1%.

Before trading opened the government reported that U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring has slowed but remains durable.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10 points to 26,740. The Nasdaq lost 15, or 0.2%, to 8,101.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.56%.