Markets Right Now: GE leads big gains in industrial stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by big gains in industrials after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Canada.

General Electric jumped 14 percent in early trading Monday after ousting chief executive John Flannery, who was on the job about a year. GE is still down by about half over the past year.

Tesla soared 15.7 percent after Elon Musk reached a settlement with regulators that will cost him the chairman's title but will let him remain as CEO.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,930.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 185 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,644. The Nasdaq rose 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,099.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.07 percent.