Marketing group says trade wars hurting US potato exports

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo potatoes await harvesting at Green Thumb Farms in Fryeburg, Maine. The marketing organization for commercial potato growers in the United States says potato exports fell in all categories in July 2018, compared to the same month a year ago. less FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo potatoes await harvesting at Green Thumb Farms in Fryeburg, Maine. The marketing organization for commercial potato growers in the United States says potato exports ... more Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marketing group says trade wars hurting US potato exports 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The marketing organization for commercial potato growers in the United States says potato exports fell in all categories in July compared to the same month a year ago.

The Capital Press reports Potato USA says trade wars dragged down the exports, with frozen potato exports dropping by 3 percent in volume and 2 percent in value for July 2918 compared to July 2017. U.S. exports of dehydrated potatoes fell by 3 percent each in volume and value, and fresh potato exports fell by 31 percent in volume and 22 percent in value.

The drops come after Mexico imposed a 20 percent tariff on frozen potatoes in late June. Potatoes USA says that even as U.S. exports of frozen potatoes to Mexico dropped 17 percent, Canadian exports of frozen potatoes to Mexico rose 16 percent.

China plans a 10 percent tariff for frozen potatoes and a 25 percent tariff for dehydrated potatoes, both yet to be implemented.

___

Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington