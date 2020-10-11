Marion County inmate dies after alleged assault by inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 38-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail has died after alleged assault by another inmate, authorities said Sunday.

The inmate was identified as Martin Cruz. Authorities said he was found unresponsive Saturday evening and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was declared dead around 11:30 p.m.

The apparent homicide is under investigation by several agencies including Indianapolis police, the Marion County sheriff’s office and the county coroner’s office.

Cruz had been in custody since July on child molestation charges. His trial had been set for December, according to online court records.

A message left for Cruz's attorney wasn't immediately returned Sunday.