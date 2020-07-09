Marici to give COVID update via Zoom

Sherman Library will present a program via Zoom, “Summer 2020 COVID-19 Update,” a presentation by Dr. Kenneth Marici July 15 at 6 p.m.

This presentation will include information on how the COVID-19 virus is transmitted, how best to prevent transmitting it and how to protect yourself from the virus in general.

It will also include information on new state guidelines as well as new data and research, and what that means in regard to living day to day.

Marici is an internal medicine specialist in New Milford and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field.

He graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 1995 and was part of the Yale-New Haven Residency Program

Marici is a general practitioner at New Milford Internal Medicine, a hospitalist and rounding physician at New Milford and Danbury Hospital and the medical director at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation.

For more information and to register contact the library at ablake@biblio.org.