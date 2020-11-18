Marden art to be displayed at Gunn library

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an exhibit of works by Megan Marden Nov. 21 through Jan. 2.

A meet-the-artist reception will be held Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with social distancing guidelines in place at the Wykeham Road library.

Marden, a Danbury native, teaches art history, painting and drawing as an associate professor at Post University, as well as an adjunct professor at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury.

Marden’s work has been shown both in group exhibits as well as solo exhibits in the Connecticut and New York area.

For more information, call 860-868-7586 or email gunncirc@biblio.org.