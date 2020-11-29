Marden art on view at library

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington is presenting an exhibit of works by Megan Marden through Jan. 2.

Marden, a Danbury native, teaches art history, painting and drawing as an associate professor at Post University, as well as an adjunct professor at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury.

Marden’s work has been shown both in group exhibits as well as solo exhibits in the Connecticut and New York area.

For more information, call 860-868-7586 or email gunncirc@biblio.org.