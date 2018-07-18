Marble Dale’s marble: a history still visible today

To the Editor:

As Robert Miller states in his educational article in the July 6 Spectrum, about the ancient marble vein running through Western Connecticut, “the history lingers.”

For those who research that history, especially in Marble Dale, there is still a lot to learn, and there is still plenty to see.

Indeed, many of the old gravestones at the Northville Cemetery were carved out of the Wheaton’s, Batterson and other Marble Dale’s marble quarries; a bustling industry that stretched from 1743 until the mid-1830s.

One can still look at the massive front steps of the many old Colonial houses located along Route 202.

The Tiffany windows of St. Andrew’s, a landmarked/Register of Historic Places church, are surrounded by this local marble.

To think that there were, at one time, 21 sawmills (some of them cutting this local marble) humming along the East Aspetuck River, in early, industrial Connecticut, is truly amazing.

The marble pits may be silent, but the hardworking people who made Marble Dale a little more interesting and beautiful still tug at our hearts.

A history worth preserving.

D.M. Baechle

Washington Depot