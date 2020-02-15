Marasco to present grief class at library

The Kent Memorial Library will hold a two-part series, “A Class About Grief,” in the coming weeks.

The program will be held Feb. 26 and March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street library.

A snow date for the Feb. 26 event is March 4.

The two-part lecture will be taught by Kent resident Ron Marasco, Ph.D.

Marasco was a professor for 27 years in the College of Communication and Fine Arts at Loyola Marymount.

In 2009, he created an unusual course that explore the difficult subject of grief to undergraduates.

The class became so popular he was approached by a publisher to do a book about his usual approach to a topic that touches so many people.

The resulting book, “About Grief: Insights, Setbacks, Grace Notes, Taboos,” is used today by hospices and grief groups, and has was translated into Spanish and Korean and published in Latin America and Asia.

“This is not a study of sadness; it’s a study of love,” said Marasco. “There can be no grief where there hasn’t been strong love.”

“In this increasingly selfish world, look to people in grief for lessons on how to love someone,” he said. “Plus, humor is big part of grief. We miss the most the sort of person worth telling stories about.”

“That’s why for at least half of most good eulogies, the listeners are laughing,” Marasco said.

Individuals of all ages and backgrounds are invited to the program.

“Grief is one thing that touches people from every walk of life and, often, binds them together,” Marasco said.

He said the program is referred to as a class because “a class is a very non-threatening way to learn about a frightening subject.”

“It’s not a clinical setting, where you feel put on the spot, or a support group setting where you’re expected to share or be patient while other sharers monopolize,” he explained.

“A class is simply gathering of people with a common curiosity about a subject who come to listen and learn. It’s nice environment to be in when dealing with a tough subject.”

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.