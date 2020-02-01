Maple syruping tours scheduled

The New Milford Youth Agency’s Great Brook Sugarhouse will hold an open house March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The open houses will include displays of early sugaring history and tours through the modern operation led by student guides.

The sugarhouse’s syrup and other maple products will be available to purchase.

The sugarhouse is open to the public during February and March at Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane (Route 202).