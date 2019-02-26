Maple syruping tours scheduled

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold an open house maple festival March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sullivan Farm at 140 Park Lane (Route 202).

Guests can visit a working sugar house and learn the history behind one of New England’s favorite natural products.

Guides will escort visitors around to various sites reflecting the 300-year history of maple.

Syrup and other maple products will be available to purchase.