Maple syruping tours scheduled
The New Milford Youth Agency will hold an open house maple festival March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sullivan Farm at 140 Park Lane (Route 202).
Guests can visit a working sugar house and learn the history behind one of New England’s favorite natural products.
Guides will escort visitors around to various sites reflecting the 300-year history of maple.
Syrup and other maple products will be available to purchase.
