CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some maple producers in New Hampshire are welcoming visitors this season, with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

March is considered Maple Month in New Hampshire, with open houses held at maple businesses. The state's “Maple Weekend" is March 20-21. Most operations had to close last year when the pandemic started, but this year, some will allow limited visitors, with social distancing, face masks, and other requirements.