Many questions after man was fatally injured at concert

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights are seeking answers about how a man was injured at a Dave Matthews Band concert and died later at a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Jasen Smith and his wife, Darcy, attended the concert last week at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. At one point he went to look for a souvenir T-shirt Darcy Smith had misplaced. When he didn't return she called his cellphone, and a paramedic answered.

Jasen Smith had sustained a mysterious head wound. He died the next day.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A family attorney says doctors determined that a blunt force injury to the back of the head fractured Smith's skill.

