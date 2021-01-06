Manufacturing plant in Kentucky adding 300 jobs

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) —

A manufacturing plant in central Kentucky is adding 300 jobs, officials said.

Metalsa said it needs more workers at its Elizabethtown plant to meet the increased demand for the company’s signature product, vehicle frames for light- and heavy-weight trucks, The News-Enterprise reported, citing a news release.

The jobs are full-time, permanent openings for entry-level technician positions.

In addition to technicians, Metalsa is hiring for skilled trades such as maintenance and tooling and salaried positions in operations, quality assurance and engineering, the release said.

“We aren’t just filling jobs. We’re building careers,” said Linda Aubrey, a human development team member.