Manhattan group to reopen building where mold was found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Manhattan Housing Authority will move its office and residents back into apartments for low-income housing where black mold was found five years ago.

Authority director JoAnn Sutton said administrators are likely to move into the Apartment Towers in the first week of October. The Manhattan Mercury reports residents will return in the second and third weeks of October.

The mold was discovered in August 2013 and the towers have been vacant since 2016. Black mold is considered a sign of poor air quality.

The federal government provided $5.4 million for mold and asbestos removal, HVAC replacement and replacement of furnishings, but would not fund window replacement and sanitary sewer improvements.

The city gave the housing authority a $1 million loan to complete the project.

___

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com