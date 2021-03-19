Manhattan courthouses adapt to COVID so trials can return LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 11:35 a.m.
U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel is seen on the bench next to a witness box that is surrounded in plexiglass and contains a HEPA air filter, in a Manhattan federal courtroom, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. Castel, who presided over the first two pandemic-era jury trials in the fall, said COVID-19 protocols have become routine. "Once everybody gets into the rhythm and the flow, after the first day or day and a half it feels very much...like any other trial."
A Lady Justice statue with a face mask stands behind panels announcing COVID-19 protocols at an entrance to a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. What is arguably the nation's busiest and largest federal courthouse complex took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when COVID hit. Now, dozens of jury trials in Manhattan are planned with a safety system so extensive that no document will change hands without being sprayed with disinfectant.
Contractor Jimmy Griffenkranz demonstrates how a HEPA filter works with a smoke test in the attorney's podium surrounded by plexiglass in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. What is arguably the nation's busiest and largest federal courthouse complex took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when COVID hit. Now, dozens of jury trials in Manhattan are planned with a safety system so extensive that no document will change hands without being sprayed with disinfectant.
U.S. District Court District Executive Edward Friedland holds a phone device used to amplify attorney's voices in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. "So far we've had no traceable spread of COVID at the courthouse," Friedland said, a month after jury trials resumed after a nearly three-month break because of high infection rates in New York City.
A pouch given to jurors containing face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and forehead thermometer strips is shown in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York.
Edward Friedland, district executive at United States District Court, Southern District of New York, demonstrates a poker chip system used by court officers to sort the number of belongings they hold that visitors aren't allowed to bring inside a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. "So far we've had no traceable spread of COVID at the courthouse," Friedland said, a month after jury trials resumed after a nearly three-month break because of high infection rates in New York City.
A courthouse employee demonstrates the temperature screening kiosk at the entrance of a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. What is arguably the nation's busiest and largest federal courthouse complex took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when COVID-19 hit. Now, dozens of jury trials in Manhattan are planned with a safety system so extensive that no document will change hands without being sprayed with disinfectant.
A plaque reminds attorneys to clean equipment on their desks after use in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York.
An expanded jury box with socially-distanced seating and individual screens for each juror are seen in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. What is arguably the nation's busiest and largest federal courthouse complex took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when COVID hit. Now, dozens of jury trials in Manhattan are planned with a safety system so extensive that no document will change hands without being sprayed with disinfectant.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, chairs are spaced for proper social distancing inside the jury room at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York.
Stickers and tape marking proper social distancing block off entire rows of seats in the gallery of a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York.
Stickers announce the limit of people allowed in each of the elevators at a Manhattan federal courthouse amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — The two big, busy federal courthouses in Manhattan took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when the coronavirus hit, creating a pandemic-safe environment for jurors that could be a blueprint for courts elsewhere.
After months of inactivity, they are holding trials again with a safety system that includes an air-filtered plexiglass booth for witnesses, an audio system that lets socially distant lawyers exchange whispers without putting their heads together and protocols to ensure that no document changes hands without being sprayed with disinfectant.
Written By
LARRY NEUMEISTER