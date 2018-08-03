Mandatory evacuations announced near Reardan, Washington

REARDAN, Wash. (AP) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered near the eastern Washington town of Reardan because of a wildfire that has already destroyed one structure.

The evacuations, which impact about 60 people, were ordered late Thursday.

The fire covers about 1.25 square miles (3.2 kilometers).

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is open to assist people and their animals that have been evacuated.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the Angel Springs Fire was 80 percent lined and zero percent contained as of Friday morning.

Officials believe the fire started in a wheat field.