Man working on oil burner sparks house fire, suffers burns

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man working on an oil burner at a New Jersey home somehow sparked a fire that left him severely burned.

The fire in Robbinsville was reported around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man was working on the burner after a few days without heat. It’s not clear what sparked the fire, but the man suffered burns over 60 percent of his body and was taken to a burn center, where he remained Friday.

The man’s name has not been released, and it’s not clear if he lives in the home. But he’s expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, which took about an hour to extinguish and was contained to the basement.

The fire remains under investigation.