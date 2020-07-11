Man, woman killed in restaurant parking lot; suspect wounded

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) — A man and woman were gunned down in the parking lot of a central Pennsylvania restaurant, and a suspect was also wounded, authorities said.

State police in Snyder County said the victims were shot at about 8 p.m. Friday outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Hummels Wharf, Monroe Township.

Police identified the victims as 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg and 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton.

Authorities said a man who was at the restaurant shot and seriously wounded the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police haven't commented on the circumstances of the shooting but said there was no danger to the public.