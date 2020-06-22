Man with sword dies after being shocked by Nevada police

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man who was reportedly knocking on doors and carrying a sword died early Monday in Nevada, Iowa, after being shocked with a stun gun.

Nevada police said officers were called at 2:44 a.m. to check reports of a man walking up and down a street, carrying a sword and knocking on doors. Officers found a man sitting in a grassy area near a mobile home park with a sword.

Nevada officers, who were joined by Story County sheriff's deputies, ordered the man to drop the sword but police said he stated, “It stays in my hand."

Officers then used a Taser to shock the man, and they then retrieved the sword and handcuffed him. Medics were called, in part to remove the barbs of the Taser, and as they treated the man he stopped breathing, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn't immediately identify the man.

Nevada, a city of about 7,000 people, is 11 miles east of Ames.