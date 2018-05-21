Man with $1 million cash indicted on trafficking charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Methuen man has been arraigned in a Massachusetts court in connection to a large narcotics trafficking operation bust.

Attorney General Maura Healey's office says 42-year-old Andre Lopez-Gomez pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court Friday to charges including trafficking heroin and fentanyl, money laundering and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In a joint takedown, federal, state and local law enforcement seized about 750 grams of heroin, guns, 90 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills and $1 million in cash at two Methuen and Lawrence addresses in early May. He is being held on $250,000 bail and will be returned to the custody of U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire, where he faces a pending federal case.

An attorney for Lopez-Gomez could not be identified. His next court date is June 26.