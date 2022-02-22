Skip to main content
News

Man who said he strangled woman who broke into home charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who told police he strangled a woman who broke in and tried to burglarize his home over the weekend had been in a longtime on-again, off-again relationship with the woman and was the father of her infant son, according to court documents.

Police arrested Samuel Williams, 46, and charged him on Monday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Anitra Whitehead. Williams told police he put Whitehead in a chokehold after she broke into his house. Officers found her already dead in the home.

But Whitehead’s family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she had keys to the house and lived in the home part of the time.

“Half of her things were there," Whitehead's sister, Michelle Smith, said.

Williams had left a message for Whitehead to come to the home to pick up their 11-month-old son, other family members said.

“He lured her there,” Whitehead’s brother, Wayne Whitehead, said. “It was not a burglary.”

Williams served nearly a dozen years behind bars for the 2004 beating death of another man over a drug debt. Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and was released on parole in 2015.